Yo! Tonkatsu Sweet & Fruity Sauce 150G

Brown sauce
Tastes like brown sauce, not the description on the bottle.
Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brown Sugar, Salt, Apple Juice Concentrate, Tamarind Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Colour: Plain Caramel, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Soya Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Yeast Extract (from Barley) (Yeast Extract, Salt), Ground Spices (Ginger, Allspice, Clove, White Pepper, Bay Leaf), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 4 weeks.For Best Before End, see cap.
Produced in the UK
Bottle. Recyclable
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold: Per 100g:
|as sold: Per serving (15g):
|Energy
|829kJ/195kcal
|124kJ/29kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|46.4g
|7.0g
|Of which sugars
|39.4g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Salt
|5.0g
|0.8g
