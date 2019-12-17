By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yo! Tonkatsu Sweet & Fruity Sauce 150G

3(2)Write a review
Yo! Tonkatsu Sweet & Fruity Sauce 150G
£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Product Description

  • A sweet & tangy sauce
  • Get Mo' YO!
  • Follow us on social and head over to yosushi.com for recipes, inspiration and offers!
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @yosushi
  • Drizzle over stir fry or noodles
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Brown Sugar, Salt, Apple Juice Concentrate, Tamarind Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Modified Maize Starch, Colour: Plain Caramel, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Soya Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Yeast Extract (from Barley) (Yeast Extract, Salt), Ground Spices (Ginger, Allspice, Clove, White Pepper, Bay Leaf), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 4 weeks.For Best Before End, see cap.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try me drizzled over anything from a bowl of noodles to your breakfast sandwich.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,

Return to

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold: Per 100g:as sold: Per serving (15g):
Energy829kJ/195kcal124kJ/29kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
of which saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate46.4g7.0g
Of which sugars39.4g5.9g
Fibre3.3g0.5g
Protein0.8g0.1g
Salt5.0g0.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

5 stars

Brown sauce

1 stars

Tastes like brown sauce, not the description on the bottle.

