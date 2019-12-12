Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Chicken & Mushroom Quick Cook 99G

Tastes like fresh cooked pasta
Excellent for a quick meal. If you like Pasta dishes you will like the Pasta n Sauce by Bachelors! Tastes like a real meal and not just out of a packet.
Batchelors should do better
I thought this would make a convenient snack, but it was disappointing. After microwaving, it comes out super hot and it left a mess all over the large bowl where it had boiled to the top. It did taste mildly cheesy but I couldn't detect the mushroom or chicken. And the pasta was still hard. Next time I think I'd rather go for a pot noodle.
Great for a quick meal
Good for a quick meal.
Tasty, filling and Slimming World friendly
Absolutely love this. So easy to cook and really tasty with an added bonus of being very Slimming World friendly at only 0.5 syns per pack!! Definitely one to keep in the cupboard for those 'what can I have that's tasty, filling and low syn' moments.
Tasted nice and was quite creamy.
For a manufactured processed product, it tasted okay and was quite creamy. Obviously this is more about convenience and you can't compare it to a freshly prepared pasta dish...so it's fine for what it is.
Tasty on the go snack.
I love this product. Great as a quick snack.
Pasta snack meal
It is a nice tasting and quick to prepare snack. The sauce does seem thin at first but after a short rest it does thicken nicely.
Quick and easy. Good for lunch or a snack and tasty.
Better than expected.
Nice flavour but probably need for time to cook then the stated cooking time