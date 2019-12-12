By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Chicken & Mushroom Quick Cook 99G

£ 1.00
£10.11/kg
Per 1/2 pack as prepared (179g)
  • Energy879kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.88g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 491kJ

Product Description

  • Dried pasta tubes in a chicken and mushroom flavour sauce mix.
  • Now ready in only 5 minutes
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Pack size: 99g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Pasta Tubes (84%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour), Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Mushroom Juice Concentrate (0.5%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Dried Parsley, Sugar, Ground Turmeric, Chicken Fat, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1 Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Stir in the pack contents.
3 Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4 Remove from heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try...
  • Stirring in cooked chicken and sliced cooked mushrooms and top with cheese, place in the oven for a delicious pasta bake.
  • Serves 1-2 as part of a main meal or as a tasty snack

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

99g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer 1/2 Pack As Prepared (179g)% Reference Intake
Energy 491kJ879kJ10%
-116kcal209kcal10%
Fat 1.0g1.8g3%
of which Saturates 0.4g0.7g4%
Carbohydrate 22.2g39.7g
of which Sugars 2.8g5.0g6%
Fibre 0.7g1.3g
Protein 4.2g7.5g
Salt 0.49g0.88g15%
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains 2 portions---

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.

37 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Tastes like fresh cooked pasta

5 stars

Excellent for a quick meal. If you like Pasta dishes you will like the Pasta n Sauce by Bachelors! Tastes like a real meal and not just out of a packet.

Batchelors should do better

2 stars

I thought this would make a convenient snack, but it was disappointing. After microwaving, it comes out super hot and it left a mess all over the large bowl where it had boiled to the top. It did taste mildly cheesy but I couldn't detect the mushroom or chicken. And the pasta was still hard. Next time I think I'd rather go for a pot noodle.

Great for a quick meal

3 stars

Good for a quick meal.

Tasty, filling and Slimming World friendly

5 stars

Absolutely love this. So easy to cook and really tasty with an added bonus of being very Slimming World friendly at only 0.5 syns per pack!! Definitely one to keep in the cupboard for those 'what can I have that's tasty, filling and low syn' moments.

Tasted nice and was quite creamy.

3 stars

For a manufactured processed product, it tasted okay and was quite creamy. Obviously this is more about convenience and you can't compare it to a freshly prepared pasta dish...so it's fine for what it is.

Tasty on the go snack.

5 stars

I love this product. Great as a quick snack.

Pasta snack meal

5 stars

It is a nice tasting and quick to prepare snack. The sauce does seem thin at first but after a short rest it does thicken nicely.

Quick and easy. Good for lunch or a snack and tast

3 stars

Quick and easy. Good for lunch or a snack and tasty.

Better than expected.

5 stars

Better than expected.

Nice flavour but probably need for time to cook th

4 stars

Nice flavour but probably need for time to cook then the stated cooking time

