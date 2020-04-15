Cadbury Bag Bitsa Wispa Bag 222G

- Energy557 kJ 133 kcal7%
- Fat7.9 g11%
- Saturates4.7 g23%
- Sugars13 g15%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2272 kJ
Product Description
- Textured milk chocolates.
- 1 Portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
- Big share bag
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 222G
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
Approximately 9 portions per bag
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Freephone 1-800 678708
Net Contents
222g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 7 pieces (24.5 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2272 kJ
|557 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|544 kcal
|133 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|7.9 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|19 g
|4.7 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|14 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|55 g
|13 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.2 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|6.6 g
|1.6 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
