Cadbury Bag Bitsa Wispa Bag 222G

Cadbury Bag Bitsa Wispa Bag 222G
£ 2.50
£1.13/100g
Each 24.5 g contains
  • Energy557 kJ 133 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.9 g
    11%
  • Saturates4.7 g
    23%
  • Sugars13 g
    15%
  • Salt0.06 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2272 kJ

Product Description

  • Textured milk chocolates.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 Portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Big share bag
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 222G

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 9 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

222g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 7 pieces (24.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2272 kJ557 kJ8400 kJ /
-544 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 32 g7.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 19 g4.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate 56 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars 55 g13 g90 g
Fibre 2.2 g0.5 g-
Protein 6.6 g1.6 g50 g
Salt 0.24 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

