Cadbury Dark Milk Salted Caramel 85G

3(2)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.77/100g
Each 14 g (3 chunks) contains
  • Energy321 kJ 77 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.9 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9 g
    15%
  • Sugars7.0 g
    8%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2295 kJ

Product Description

  • High cocoa milk chocolate with salted caramel chips (10 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • When an abundance of rich cocoa is brought together with Cadbury creaminess a whole new world of chocolate is created.
  • Welcome to Cadbury Darkmilk.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Both rich & creamy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Raising Agent (E500), Sunflower Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

6 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (14 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2295 kJ321 kJ8400 kJ /
-551 kcal77 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 35 g4.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 21 g2.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate 52 g7.3 g260 g
of which Sugars 50 g7.0 g90 g
Fibre 4.3 g0.6 g-
Protein 5.2 g0.7 g50 g
Salt 0.50 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this .... sweet yet not sickly.

5 stars

Love this ——- not so sickly as usual cadburys , yet not bitter like some dark chocolate yum .

In the words of Ross Geller

1 stars

It tastes like feet

