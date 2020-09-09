By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
M&M's Chocolate More To Share Pouch 250G

M&M's Chocolate More To Share Pouch 250G
£ 1.99
£0.80/100g
1/5 = 50g
  • Energy1008kJ 240kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2015kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (70%) in a sugar shell.
  • Design yours on www.mymms.co.uk
  • More to share!
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Starch, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Dextrin, Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160a, E160e, E170), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Salt, Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond.

Preparation and Usage

  • Share & enjoy with family & friends
  • Movie moments, in the car, party time, treat night

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 50g

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 50g (%*)
Energy 2015kJ1008kJ (12%)
-480kcal240kcal (12%)
Fat 19g9.5g (14%)
of which saturates 12g6.0g (30%)
Carbohydrate 71g35g (13%)
of which sugars 66g33g (37%)
Protein 5.1g2.6g (5%)
Salt 0.13g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

