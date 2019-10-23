By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
M&M's Crispy Chocolate Pouch 107G

Write a review
M&M's Crispy Chocolate Pouch 107G
£ 1.50
£1.41/100g
1/3 = 35.6g
  • Energy724kJ 173kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2033kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (55%) with a rice centre (16%) in a sugar shell.
  • Design yours on www.mymms.co.uk
  • Pack size: 107g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour (9.5%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Kernel Fat, Lactose, Palm Fat, Starch, Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Shea Fat, Stabiliser (Gum Arabic), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Dextrin, Dextrose, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Colours (E100, Carmine, E133, E160e, E160e, E170), Flavourings, Palm Kernel Oil, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 35.6g

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

107g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 35.6g (%*)
Energy 2033kJ724kJ (9%)
-485kcal173kcal (9%)
Fat 21g7.4g (11%)
of which saturates 14g5.0g (25%)
Carbohydrate 69g24g (9%)
of which sugars 57g20g (22%)
Protein 4.2g1.5g (3%)
Salt 0.32g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious, love this m&ms flavour

5 stars

Delicious, love this m&ms flavour

