Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

DANGER: PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50 °C/122 °F. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AN OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. DO NOT APPLY TO IRRITATED OR DAMAGED SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID SPRAYING IN EYES. AVOID INHALATION. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING THE CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING.

Directions: Always shake well before use. Hold 15 cm from underarm and spray.

New Mitchum Invisible protects against sweat + odour + white marks No white marks on clothes Expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odour control Dermatologist tested Formulated without alcohol

NO WHITE MARKS, JUST PURE PROTECTION Frustrated when you have white marks left on clothes? Equally frustrated when your invisible deodorant stops providing the sweat and odour protection you want? NEW Mitchum invisible offers the perfect balance between protection and no white marks. Mitchum provides powerful sweat and odour control without the white marks. NO to white marks. YES to sweat and odour protection.

