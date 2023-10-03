We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
image 1 of Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Mlimage 2 of Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Mlimage 3 of Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Mlimage 4 of Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Mlimage 5 of Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

Mitchum Mens Pure Energy Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml

4.3(3)
Write a review

£3.30

£1.65/100ml

Invisible 48HR Protection Pure Energy Antiperspirant & Deodorant
NO WHITE MARKS, JUST PURE PROTECTIONFrustrated when you have white marks left on clothes? Equally frustrated when your invisible deodorant stops providing the sweat and odour protection you want? NEW Mitchum invisible offers the perfect balance between protection and no white marks. Mitchum provides powerful sweat and odour control without the white marks. NO to white marks. YES to sweat and odour protection.
New Mitchum Invisible protects against sweat + odour + white marksNo white marks on clothesExpertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odour controlDermatologist testedFormulated without alcohol
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Myristate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Parfum (Fragrance), Citronellol, Geraniol, Coumarin

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Always shake well before use. Hold 15 cm from underarm and spray.

View all Antiperspirant

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here