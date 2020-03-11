Mitchum Female Clear Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200Ml
Product Description
- Invisible Women 48HR Protection Clear Fresh Antiperspirant & Deodorant
- NO WHITE MARKS, JUST PURE PROTECTION
- Frustrated when you have white marks left on clothes? Equally frustrated when your invisible deodorant stops providing the sweat and odour protection you want? NEW Mitchum invisible offers the perfect balance between protection and no white marks. Mitchum provides powerful sweat and odour control without the white marks. NO to white marks. YES to sweat and odour protection.
- New Mitchum Invisible protects against sweat + odour + white marks
- No white marks on clothes
- Expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hours sweat + odour control
- Dermatologist tested
- Formulated without alcohol
- Pack size: 200ML
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Myristate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Parfum (Fragrance), Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Citronellol
Made in Spain
- Directions: Always shake well before use. Hold 15 cm from underarm and spray.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
- EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
- DANGER: PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50 °C/122 °F. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AN OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. DO NOT APPLY TO IRRITATED OR DAMAGED SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID SPRAYING IN EYES. AVOID INHALATION. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING THE CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING.
- Beautyge, S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
- UK: Questions? Comments?
- Freephone 0800 085 2716
- Consumer Care: 0800 999978
- www.Mitchum.co.uk
200ml ℮
- Flammable
