Galaxy Darker Milk Chocolate With Hazelnut 105G

Galaxy Darker Milk Chocolate With Hazelnut 105G
Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with roasted hazelnut pieces (10%).
  • A 70/30 mix of dark and milk chocolate with Hazelnut inclusions delivering a truly unique, smoother and more indulgent Galaxy chocolate experience
  • Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
  • Break, share, and unwind, perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Roasted Hazelnut Pieces, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Almond, Barley, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 21g

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 21g (%*)
Energy2311kJ485kJ (6%)
-555kcal117kcal (6%)
Fat35g7.4g (11%)
of which saturates18g3.8g (19%)
Carbohydrate51g11g (4%)
of which sugars49g10g (11%)
Protein6.7g1.4g (3%)
Salt0.29g0.06g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

