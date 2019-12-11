By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Green & Blacks Organic Ginger Chocolate 90G

5(1)Write a review
Green & Blacks Organic Ginger Chocolate 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

Per 18 g
  • Energy381 kJ 91 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2118 kJ

Product Description

  • Organic chocolate with crystallised ginger pieces (20 %).
  • We source the finest ginger from China for the perfect balance of fruity flavour and warming spice. The soft ginger pieces burst with flavour and complement the 60 % dark chocolate perfectly.
  • Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
  • Organic
  • Fairtrade
  • Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
  • 60% cocoa
  • With inherent warmth from crystallised ginger
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass #, Cane Sugar #, Crystallised Ginger # (Stem Ginger #, Sugar #), Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins #), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60 %, Cocoa, Sugar, Ginger, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 99 %

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

18g = 2 rows. 5 Portions per Bar

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • Green & Black's,

Return to

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Green & Black's,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Consumer enquiries
  • customercare@greenandblacks.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 18 g%* Per 18 g
Energy 2118 kJ381 kJ
-508 kcal91 kcal5 %
Fat30 g5.3 g8 %
of which Saturates 18 g3.2 g16 %
Carbohydrate 51 g9.2 g4 %
of which Sugars 47 g8.4 g9 %
Fibre 7.0 g1.3 g-
Protein 6.0 g1.1 g2 %
Salt0.11 g0.02 g< 1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this chocolate!

5 stars

I love this chocolate and often buy it - just wish Tesco would have the organic version available more often.

Helpful little swaps

Green & Blacks Organic Dark 85% Chocolate 90G

£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

Green & Blacks Organic Dark 70% Chocolate 90G

£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here