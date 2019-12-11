Green & Blacks Organic Ginger Chocolate 90G

Love this chocolate!
I love this chocolate and often buy it - just wish Tesco would have the organic version available more often.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2118 kJ
Cocoa Mass #, Cane Sugar #, Crystallised Ginger # (Stem Ginger #, Sugar #), Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins #), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60 %, Cocoa, Sugar, Ginger, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 99 %
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
18g = 2 rows. 5 Portions per Bar
Packing. Recyclable
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 18 g
|%* Per 18 g
|Energy
|2118 kJ
|381 kJ
|-
|508 kcal
|91 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|30 g
|5.3 g
|8 %
|of which Saturates
|18 g
|3.2 g
|16 %
|Carbohydrate
|51 g
|9.2 g
|4 %
|of which Sugars
|47 g
|8.4 g
|9 %
|Fibre
|7.0 g
|1.3 g
|-
|Protein
|6.0 g
|1.1 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.02 g
|< 1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
