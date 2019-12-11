By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Green & Blacks Butterscotch Chocolate 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Green & Blacks Butterscotch Chocolate 90G
£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

Per 18 g
  • Energy416 kJ 100 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2309 kJ

Product Description

  • Organic milk chocolate with butterscotch pieces (10 %).
  • Our rich milk chocolate filled with crunchy butterscotch pieces. A traditional touch of molasses is added to our Yorkshire butterscotch, offering subtle treacle notes for a truly moreish taste.
  • Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
  • Organic
  • Fairtrade
  • Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
  • 37% cocoa
  • With crunchy toffee pieces for an extremely moreish taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Butterscotch # (Cane Sugar #, Glucose Syrup #, Butter #, Palm Oil #, Molasses #, Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins #), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37 %, minimum Milk Solids 24 %, Sugar, Cocoa, Molasses, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 72 %

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

18 g = 2 rows. 5 Portions per Bar

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • Green & Black's,

Return to

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Green & Black's,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Consumer enquiries
  • customercare@greenandblacks.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 18 g%* Per 18 g
Energy 2309 kJ416 kJ
-554 kcal100 kcal5 %
Fat 35 g6.2 g9 %
of which Saturates 21 g3.7 g19 %
Carbohydrate 50 g9.1 g4 %
of which Sugars 48 g8.7 g10 %
Fibre 2.5 g0.5 g-
Protein 8.8 g1.6 g3 %
Salt 0.24 g0.04 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Green & Blacks Organic Dark 85% Chocolate 90G

£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

Green & Blacks Organic Dark 70% Chocolate 90G

£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

Cadbury Joyfills Chocolate Creme 90G

£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Green & Blacks Organic Ginger Chocolate 90G

£ 1.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here