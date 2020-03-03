Bic Pastel Pocket Highlighters 4 Pack

Great highlighters
These are great highlighters. It’s nice to use pastel colours rather than the normal highlighter colours. The pens have a good grip and glide nicely on paper. The only thing I would say it that I wish the nib at the end was slightly wider like the size of a normal highlighter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent
I love using these especially while I do my uni work. The lovely pastel tonnes are really nice. I prepare these than the usual colours you can get in highlighters. Super quality and lovely to use. I’d recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth
The BIC highlighters are to use and I liked the pastel colours. As they are less bulky than the usual fluorescent highlighters they are more comfortable in your hand and the grip prevents them from slipping during use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best highliters ever
best highlighters I've ever used. It's not like those bulky highlighters that takes up almost all the space in your pencil-case! Very light and convenient.and the pastel colour makes it more efficient espacialy for the eyes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The best x
These BIC highlighters are so pretty. I just want to draw/write everything with them! They don't dry out quickly and dont overpower the page (love these shades)!! The best brand of highlighters ever x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super highlight
My daughter used these whilst at school She said they have a smooth grip Great colour Her friends enjoyed using them too She said they don’t seem wet like other high lighters do They are good lasting colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely colours fantastic product
I have tested these over the past few weeks and I love them. They are easy to use and have a comfortable grip. I work in a school so they get a lot of use which they have stood up to. I love the pastel colours a real change from the usual bright highlighters. All the children I work with love using them so they have a seal of approval from me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So good!
Tested these highlighters the past week, and they are really good. Smooth grip to hold onto it. The colours are pale so the highlighting is more subtle, which makes it more readable. Have 4 colours to choose from is also a really bonus. Much prefer these pale highlighters to the ordinary ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Highlight the pastel way
I've been using these for various projects and to do lists and I'm very impressed.The colours are lovely and match the casings and lid very well.they are comfortable to hold and glude nicely when highlighting. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic grip, fantastic colours!
I liked the idea of having pastel highlighters instead of the usual neon ones and I wasn’t disappointed. The pens are easy to hold due to the soft grip that they have. They are smooth at highlighting and the colours are really nice. My daughter is sitting exams soon and she found these great for her study notes and flash cards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]