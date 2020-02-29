By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bic Evolution Stripes Pencils 8Pk

Bic Evolution Stripes Pencils 8Pk
£ 4.00
£0.50/each
  • Perhaps stripes don't suit everyone, but these striped BIC Evolution pencils really looks great in them
  • Perhaps stripes don't suit everyone, but these striped BIC Evolution Stripes pencils with a built-in eraser really looks great in them. The barrels in this pack of 8 come in trendsetting shades (blue, dark green, lime green, light blue, orange, purple, red, yellow). They feature HB lead that's shock-resistant and a cinch to sharpen like the entire line of BIC Evolution pencils. Made without wood, this graphite pencil won't splinter if broken.
  • These are the hip new striped version of the BIC Evolution graphite pencil. The barrels in this pack of 8 come in trendsetting shades (blue, dark green, lime green, light blue, orange, purple, red, yellow) to get your creative juices flowing and brighten up those gloomy pencil cases. The perfect pencils for both writing and drawing, they contain no wood and kids of any age will love it for home and school. BIC Evolution Stripes pencils are a top-quality instrument with a built-in eraser and shock-resistant HB lead that erases instantly. These graphite pencils are made at the BIC plants in Europe. So they boast all the brand's workmanship guaranteed to please discerning BIC fans who expect uncompromising quality. For over 65 years, BIC has been making top-quality writing instruments that fit any budget and are sold all over the world. This mission has helped the French company nurture lasting trust among its customers and has made it one of the world leaders in stationery supplies.
  • The HB lead is shock-resistant and a cinch to sharpen like the entire line of BIC Evolution pencils
  • The built-in eraser means you make quick improvements and edits to drawings, sketches and documents
  • This pack of 8 with different barrel colours will last a long time
  • A mark of quality, these pencils are made at BIC's plants in Europe based on unmatched expertise

Information

Name and address

  • Societe Bic,
  • 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
  • 92611 Clichy Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.bicworld.com

Net Contents

8 x Graphite Pencils

65 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Beautiful colours

5 stars

We love these pencils so much! The colours are beautiful and bright, perfect for using for homework time. My children love to use these for individual art projects too and has encouraged them to want to sit and write because they just don't want to put them down! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Attractive pencil with different colour stripes

5 stars

I love this pen set, which gave my 5 and 7 years old a lot of fun. We all know that the pencils are all the same, but the design with different colour stripes make it more attractive to kids. And with the shock resistant make it more difficult to break is a great function for young kids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vibrant colours

5 stars

Vibrant colours, strong and unbreakable as they are not made of wood but a synthetic resin which also makes them chew resistant. If a pencil breaks there will be no splinters as you would get with wood pencils. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome Pencils

5 stars

These are great pencils in Stripes Colours. Nice and lightweight easy to write with. They don't break when drop on the floor or when someone tries to Chews the Pencil. Shock resistant as well which is a bonus. Very Bentley pencils but break if to much force. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

For kids and grown up

5 stars

I received these BIC Evolution Stripes pencils while back, first I tried them, lovely colours of pencils and shape. I dropped them just to see how strong are they, guess what! did not break. Grown up test passed. Now gave to my 2 nephews (age range 6 & 9), they loved them, liked them very much. These were smoothly running on paper. If breaks, easy to sharpen it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flexible friend

5 stars

These are brightly coloured. Feel bendy but don't break. Comfortable to hold. The rubber on the end was good and didn't have the metal mount around it, the rubber was held in by a plastic mount, which if you put pencil near mouth you don't catch yourself. Only negative the lead didn't seem as dark as normal. Sharpened really well too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic

5 stars

This pencil is amazing very flexible and strong.I really tested this out and I can safely say well worth buying the Quality is outstanding.The eraser at the top does not move or break apart like other makes and you can chew it to your hearts content without it being Damaged.Excellent pencil. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!

5 stars

These work really well on any kind of paper! I've used them for writing, drawing, doodling and they work great. Some pencils I find smudge really easily with me being left handed but I had absoulutely zero issues with these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great fun looking pencils

5 stars

I gave these to my 9 year old daughter to try and she loves how funky they look compared to the normal every day pencils you get. She uses them every day at school and she said lots of her friends have said how good they look.. she loves how they write and draw as it doesnt snag on the page so its very fluent. I would definitely recommend these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great pencils

5 stars

I got these to try and must say they are great. I use them in school and they have lasted well with lots of children. They sharpen really neatly with no wood shavings all over the place. They write lightly too and because of this the eraser at the other end leaves no trace of lead on the page. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

