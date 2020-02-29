Bic Evolution Stripes Pencils 8Pk

Beautiful colours 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 29th February 2020 We love these pencils so much! The colours are beautiful and bright, perfect for using for homework time. My children love to use these for individual art projects too and has encouraged them to want to sit and write because they just don't want to put them down! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Attractive pencil with different colour stripes 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 27th February 2020 I love this pen set, which gave my 5 and 7 years old a lot of fun. We all know that the pencils are all the same, but the design with different colour stripes make it more attractive to kids. And with the shock resistant make it more difficult to break is a great function for young kids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vibrant colours 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 22nd February 2020 Vibrant colours, strong and unbreakable as they are not made of wood but a synthetic resin which also makes them chew resistant. If a pencil breaks there will be no splinters as you would get with wood pencils. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome Pencils 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 21st February 2020 These are great pencils in Stripes Colours. Nice and lightweight easy to write with. They don't break when drop on the floor or when someone tries to Chews the Pencil. Shock resistant as well which is a bonus. Very Bentley pencils but break if to much force. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

For kids and grown up 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 20th February 2020 I received these BIC Evolution Stripes pencils while back, first I tried them, lovely colours of pencils and shape. I dropped them just to see how strong are they, guess what! did not break. Grown up test passed. Now gave to my 2 nephews (age range 6 & 9), they loved them, liked them very much. These were smoothly running on paper. If breaks, easy to sharpen it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Flexible friend 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 18th February 2020 These are brightly coloured. Feel bendy but don't break. Comfortable to hold. The rubber on the end was good and didn't have the metal mount around it, the rubber was held in by a plastic mount, which if you put pencil near mouth you don't catch yourself. Only negative the lead didn't seem as dark as normal. Sharpened really well too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 17th February 2020 This pencil is amazing very flexible and strong.I really tested this out and I can safely say well worth buying the Quality is outstanding.The eraser at the top does not move or break apart like other makes and you can chew it to your hearts content without it being Damaged.Excellent pencil. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing! 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 17th February 2020 These work really well on any kind of paper! I've used them for writing, drawing, doodling and they work great. Some pencils I find smudge really easily with me being left handed but I had absoulutely zero issues with these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great fun looking pencils 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 17th February 2020 I gave these to my 9 year old daughter to try and she loves how funky they look compared to the normal every day pencils you get. She uses them every day at school and she said lots of her friends have said how good they look.. she loves how they write and draw as it doesnt snag on the page so its very fluent. I would definitely recommend these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]