By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maynard Bassetts Fizzy Fish Sweets160g

5(1)Write a review
Maynard Bassetts Fizzy Fish Sweets160g
£ 1.00
£0.63/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 4 sweets (26 g) serving contains
  • Energy389 kJ 92 kcal
    5%
  • Fat<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars20 g
    22%
  • Salt0.03 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1497 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums with a sour sugar coating.
  • Dive into our deliciously sour soft jellies, in a variety of fruit flavours
  • Orange flavour, Strawberry flavour, Blackcurrant flavour, Lime flavour
  • Made with natural colours & flavours
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Acids (Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid), Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Approx. 24 sweets per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 sweets (26 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1497 kJ389 kJ8400 kJ /
-352 kcal92 kcal2000 kcal
Fat <0.1 g<0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates <0.1 g<0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 87 g23 g260 g
of which Sugars 76 g20 g90 g
Protein <0.1 g<0.1 g50 g
Salt 0.12 g0.03 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sour and fruity

5 stars

Sour, good texture, tasty. I'll be buying again.

Usually bought next

Barrat Fizzy Dummies 200G

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Chewits Xtreme Sour Apple Stick 31G

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Bassetts Soft Jellies Happinest 160G

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

New

Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums Tangy 165G

£ 1.00
£0.61/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here