Maynard Bassetts Fizzy Fish Sweets160g

Sour and fruity
Sour, good texture, tasty. I'll be buying again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1497 kJ
Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Acids (Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid), Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Approx. 24 sweets per bag
160g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 4 sweets (26 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1497 kJ
|389 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|352 kcal
|92 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|87 g
|23 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|76 g
|20 g
|90 g
|Protein
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.12 g
|0.03 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020