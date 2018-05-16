By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mini Gumball Dispenser 40G

Mini Gumball Dispenser 40G
£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Product Description

  • Mini Gumball Machine Assorted Flavour Gumballs
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dextrose, Gum Base, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Glazing Agents: E904, E903, Stabiliser: E414, Emulsifiers: Sunflower Lecithin, Glycerine, Colours: E163, E133, E141, E160A, E150C, Antioxidant: E321

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • WARNING.
  • SMALL PARTS. CHOKING HAZARD. NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS. TO BE USED UNDER DIRECT SUPERVISION OF AN ADULT. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
  • M34 3SU,
  • UK.

Return to

  • BIP Candy & Toys UK Limited,
  • M34 3SU,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at: www.bip-uk.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

40g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING. SMALL PARTS. CHOKING HAZARD. NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS. TO BE USED UNDER DIRECT SUPERVISION OF AN ADULT. PLEASE RETAIN THIS INFORMATION FOR FUTURE REFERENCE.

