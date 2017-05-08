By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hatchimals Lolly Pop Up 10G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hatchimals Lolly Pop Up 10G
£ 1.00
£10.00/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured candy.
  • Pack size: 10g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Acid: E330, Natural Flavouring, Colour: E162

Storage

Best before: see packaging

Warnings

  • Warning! Small parts, choking hazard.

Name and address

  • BIP Holland B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 104, 4870 AC,
  • Etten-Leur,
  • NL.

Return to

  • info@bip.nl
  • www.bip.nl
  • hatchimals.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

10g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1680 kJ/395 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 98,8g
of which sugars 68,5g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! Small parts, choking hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Swizzels Lots Of Lollies Bag 180G

£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Yupi Big Burger Jelly & Foam Fruit & Cream 32G

£ 0.40
£1.25/100g

Offer

Chupa Chups Sugar Free Lolly 11G

£ 0.35
£3.19/100g

Offer

Chupa Chupa Melody Pops 15G

£ 0.35
£2.34/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here