Muller Light Toffee Yogurt 160G

Muller Light Toffee Yogurt 160G
£ 0.68
£0.43/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Fat free smooth toffee flavour yogurt with sweetener
  • Müller Light yogurts are now thicker and creamier tasting than ever whilst having no added sugar, fat free, high in protein and only 99 calories or less. A delicious yogurt snack to enjoy anytime of the day, with all the tasty varieties on offer, the toughest choice is deciding which one to try next! Enjoy no added sugar, fat free Müller Light Toffee yogurt at only 99 calories or less per pot.
  • Thicker recipe, no added sugar, fat free, high in protein.
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars.
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160g
  • No added sugar
  • Fat free
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Colour: Plain Caramel, Salt, Sweeteners: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Stabiliser: Pectins

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see lid.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.müller.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 208kJ (49kcal)
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 6.6g
of which sugars 5.7g
Protein 4.8g
Salt 0.27g
Calcium 150mg 30% of NRV per pot
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

