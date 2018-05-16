Tesco Golden Syrup 680G
New
- Energy214kJ 50kcal3%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars11.2g12%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1424kJ / 335kcal
Product Description
- Partially inverted sugar syrup.
- DEEPLY SWEET & STICKY
- DEEPLY SWEET & STICKY
- Pack size: 680g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
45 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Widely Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
680g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (15g)
|Energy
|1424kJ / 335kcal
|214kJ / 50kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|83.4g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|74.7g
|11.2g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019