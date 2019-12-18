By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silver Spoon Fruit Sugar 250G

Silver Spoon Fruit Sugar 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Product Description

  • Fruit Sugar
  • Visit BakingMad.com for more recipe inspiration & baking tips

By Appointment to HM the Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British sugar plc Peterborough

  • For your everyday ta-dah!
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Fructose

Storage

Store in ambient conditions

Preparation and Usage

  • Sprinkle it, bake it, enjoy it!
  • Ideal for hot drinks, sprinkling on cereal or fruit and in baking.
  • Fruit sugar is sweeter than normal sugar, so just use a little less.
  • Use 2/3rds of a teaspoon of fruit sugar to sweeten like 1 teaspoon of sugar

Number of uses

Number of servings - 90 servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.
  • www.silverspoon.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (2.7=2/3 tsp)
Energy kJ1700kJ47kJ
kcal400kcal11kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 99.9g2.7g
of which Sugars 99.9g2.7g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Number of servings - 90 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

