Silver Spoon Fruit Sugar 250G

Product Description
- Fruit Sugar
By Appointment to HM the Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British sugar plc Peterborough
- For your everyday ta-dah!
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Fructose
Storage
Store in ambient conditions
Preparation and Usage
- Sprinkle it, bake it, enjoy it!
- Ideal for hot drinks, sprinkling on cereal or fruit and in baking.
- Fruit sugar is sweeter than normal sugar, so just use a little less.
- Use 2/3rds of a teaspoon of fruit sugar to sweeten like 1 teaspoon of sugar
Number of uses
Number of servings - 90 servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Silver Spoon,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY.
Return to
- Silver Spoon,
- Sugar Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 9AY.
- www.silverspoon.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (2.7=2/3 tsp)
|Energy kJ
|1700kJ
|47kJ
|kcal
|400kcal
|11kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|99.9g
|2.7g
|of which Sugars
|99.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|-
|-
