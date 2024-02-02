We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Billingtons Dark Brown Sugar 500G

Billingtons Dark Brown Sugar 500G

£2.15

£4.30/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Dark brown soft natural unrefined cane sugarBakingMad.comOur Baking Mad experts are here to help you make the most of your home baking.For inspiration and top tips log on to www.bakingmad.comFor baking advice drop us an email at info@bakingmad.comGot a baking question? Contact us between 10am and 4pm on 0844 880 5944 or leave us a message and we will call you back.
Our unrefined natural sugar has been very carefully produced to lock in, rather than refine out, the natural molasses of the sugar cane. It is this difference which gives Billington's sugar its unique richness, depth of flavour and natural colour
Ile MauriceFor many years Billington's has worked closely with local Mauritian growers and producers to create the finest natural cane sugars available
Ideal for cakes, gingerbread, puddingsSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 500G

Produce of

Produce of Mauritius

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage

The rich, intense flavour of this sugar works especially well in fruit cakes and gingerbread

