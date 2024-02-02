Billingtons Dark Brown Sugar 500G

Dark brown soft natural unrefined cane sugar BakingMad.com Our Baking Mad experts are here to help you make the most of your home baking. For inspiration and top tips log on to www.bakingmad.com For baking advice drop us an email at info@bakingmad.com Got a baking question? Contact us between 10am and 4pm on 0844 880 5944 or leave us a message and we will call you back.

Our unrefined natural sugar has been very carefully produced to lock in, rather than refine out, the natural molasses of the sugar cane. It is this difference which gives Billington's sugar its unique richness, depth of flavour and natural colour

Ile Maurice For many years Billington's has worked closely with local Mauritian growers and producers to create the finest natural cane sugars available

Ideal for cakes, gingerbread, puddings Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Pack size: 500G

Produce of

Produce of Mauritius

Net Contents

500g ℮

Preparation and Usage