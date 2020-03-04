By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Buttons More To Share Pouch 189G

image 1 of Maltesers Buttons More To Share Pouch 189G
£ 2.00
£1.06/100g

Offer

1/6 = 31.8g
  • Energy689kJ 165kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2167kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (7.0%).
  • Crunchy little Maltesers pieces floating in creamy milk chocolate buttons
  • Maltesers Buttons.. Everyone's favourite new flat mate
  • A generous pouch, perfect for sharing at parties with friends and family
  • As cute as a button
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 189G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~6, Portion size: 31.8g

Importer address

  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

189g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 31.8g (%*)
Energy 2167kJ689kJ (8%)
-518kcal165kcal (8%)
Fat 27g8.6g (12%)
of which saturates 16g5.2g (26%)
Carbohydrate 60g19g (7%)
of which sugars 57g18g (20%)
Protein 7.4g2.4g (5%)
Salt 0.35g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

