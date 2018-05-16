Revels Chocolate Large Pouch 205G

- Energy826kJ 197kcal10%
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with assorted centres.
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 205G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E306, E492), Wheat Flour, Salt, Palm Kernel Fat, Modified Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, E331), Wheat Gluten, Flavourings (contains Celery), Palm Oil, Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Colours (E160a, E163), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetables Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 41g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
205g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 41 g (%*)
|Energy
|2015kJ
|826kJ (10%)
|-
|480kcal
|197kcal (10%)
|Fat
|21g
|8.5g (12%)
|of which saturates
|13g
|5.2g (26%)
|Carbohydrate
|68g
|28g (11%)
|of which sugars
|64g
|26g (29%)
|Protein
|5.1g
|2.1g (4%)
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.13g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
