Revels Chocolate Large Pouch 205G

Revels Chocolate Large Pouch 205G
£ 1.99
£0.97/100g
1/5 = 41g
  • Energy826kJ 197kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2015kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with assorted centres.
  • Share & enjoy with family & friends
  • Movie moments
  • In the car
  • Treat night
  • Party time
  • Check out the website: www.revels.co.uk
  • More to share!
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 205G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Raisins, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E306, E492), Wheat Flour, Salt, Palm Kernel Fat, Modified Starch, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, E331), Wheat Gluten, Flavourings (contains Celery), Palm Oil, Dextrin, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Colours (E160a, E163), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetables Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 41g

Name and address

  GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  IE: Mars Ireland,
  Box 3856,
  Dublin 4.

Return to

  GB: Get in touch:
  0800 952 0077
  www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  1890 812 315

Net Contents

205g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 41 g (%*)
Energy 2015kJ826kJ (10%)
-480kcal197kcal (10%)
Fat 21g8.5g (12%)
of which saturates 13g5.2g (26%)
Carbohydrate 68g28g (11%)
of which sugars 64g26g (29%)
Protein 5.1g2.1g (4%)
Salt 0.31g0.13g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

