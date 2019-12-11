By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maltesers Chocolate Large Pouch 189G

Maltesers Chocolate Large Pouch 189G
£ 2.00
£1.06/100g

1/4 = 47.2g
Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (73% with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Little delicious smooth milk chocolate balls with a crispy malty centre
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
  • A generous pouch perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Fairtrade Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 189g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetables Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 4, Portion size: 47.2g

Name and address

  GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  IE: Mars Ireland,
  Box 3856,
  Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

189g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 47.2g (%*)
Energy 2108kJ995kJ (12%)
-503kcal237kcal (12%)
Fat 25g12g (17%)
of which saturates 15g7.2g (36%)
Carbohydrate 62g29g (11%)
of which sugars 53g25g (28%)
Protein 8.1g3.8g (8%)
Salt 0.41g0.19g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

