Galaxy Wafer Curls Chocolate Creme 90G

1/3 = 30g
  • Energy631kJ 151kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2104kJ

Product Description

  • Wafer rolls with a chocolate cream filling (39%) covered in milk chocolate (30%).
  • Delicious chocolate crème wrapped in a crisp wafer, dipped in silky smooth Galaxy chocolate.
  • Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
  • A luxurious treat, perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 30g

Importer address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 30g (%*)
Energy 2104kJ631kJ (8%)
-502kcal151kcal (8%)
Fat 23g7.0g (10%)
of which saturates 16g4.9g (25%)
Carbohydrate 64g19g (7%)
of which sugars 50g15g (17%)
Protein 8.4g2.5g (5%)
Salt 0.32g0.10g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

