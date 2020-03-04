Galaxy Wafer Curls Chocolate Creme 90G
Product Description
- Wafer rolls with a chocolate cream filling (39%) covered in milk chocolate (30%).
- Delicious chocolate crème wrapped in a crisp wafer, dipped in silky smooth Galaxy chocolate.
- Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
- A luxurious treat, perfect for sharing with friends and family
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain: Hazelnut
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 30g
Importer address
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Return to
- Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 30g (%*)
|Energy
|2104kJ
|631kJ (8%)
|-
|502kcal
|151kcal (8%)
|Fat
|23g
|7.0g (10%)
|of which saturates
|16g
|4.9g (25%)
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|19g (7%)
|of which sugars
|50g
|15g (17%)
|Protein
|8.4g
|2.5g (5%)
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.10g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
