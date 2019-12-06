Godiva Belgian Dark Chocolate Ganache Bar 83G

Amazing chocolate!! The Best!
Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butter Oil, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Ganache Filling (25%) [Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat (Palm, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring]
Store in a cool, dry place: Min. +12°C - Max. +18°C.
Made with Belgian Chocolate in Turkey
83g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2425kJ /582kcal
|Fat
|37g
|of which saturates
|21g
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|of which sugars
|44g
|Protein
|6,7g
|Salt
|0,02g
