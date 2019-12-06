By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Godiva Belgian Dark Chocolate Ganache Bar 83G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Godiva Belgian Dark Chocolate Ganache Bar 83G
£ 2.00
£2.41/100g

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate with Ganache Filling.
  • Godiva Masterpieces are the most indulgent signature chocolates from our boutique stores, recreated as individually wrapped chocolates and tablets.
  • Indulgent Ganache Dark Chocolate Hearts: Fine Belgian Dark Chocolate bar, with a rich and velvety ganache filling
  • Godiva have been masters in the art of Belgian Chocolate making since 1926. Our deliciously rich, smooth chocolate is exceptionally crafted with passion and flair by our Chocolatiers, using only the finest ingredients, to delight and indulge the senses.
  • Dark chocolate with a velvety ganache filling
  • Chocolate with 100% cocoa butter
  • Halal approved
  • Pack size: 83g

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butter Oil, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Ganache Filling (25%) [Sugar, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Fat (Palm, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Butter Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg, Wheat (Gluten)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place: Min. +12°C - Max. +18°C.

Produce of

Made with Belgian Chocolate in Turkey

Name and address

  • Godiva,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Mail (UK): Freepost Godiva
  • Godiva Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email: godivaconsumerservices@godivauk.co.uk

Net Contents

83g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2425kJ /582kcal
Fat 37g
of which saturates 21g
Carbohydrate 53g
of which sugars 44g
Protein 6,7g
Salt 0,02g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing chocolate!! The Best!

5 stars

Amazing chocolate!! The Best!

