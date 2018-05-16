Godiva Belgium Milk Chocolate Bar With Caramel 83G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate with Caramel Filling.
- Godiva Masterpieces are the most indulgent signature chocolates from our boutique stores, recreated as individually wrapped chocolates and tablets.
- Silky Caramel Milk Chocolate Lions: Fine Belgian Milk Chocolate bar with a smooth caramel filling Godiva Masterpieces are the most indulgent signature chocolates from our boutique stores, recreated as individually wrapped chocolates and tablets.
- Godiva have been masters in the art of Belgian chocolate making since 1926. Our deliciously rich, smooth chocolate is exceptionally crafted with passion and flair by our Chocolatiers, using only the finest ingredients, to delight and indulge the senses.
- Milk chocolate with smooth caramel filling
- Chocolate with 100% cocoa butter
- Halal approved
- Pack size: 83g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose (Milk), Butter Oil, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Caramel Filling (26%) [Glucose Syrup, Cream, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Extract], Milk Chocolate: Min. Cocoa 31%. Milk Solids 22% min.
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg, Wheat (Gluten)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place: Min. +12°C- Max. +18°C.
Produce of
Made with Belgian Chocolate in Turkey
Name and address
- Godiva,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Mail (UK): Freepost Godiva
- Godiva Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email: godivaconsumerservices@godivauk.co.uk
Net Contents
83g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2316kJ /555kcal
|Fat
|32g
|of which saturates
|19g
|Carbohydrate
|59g
|of which sugars
|55g
|Protein
|7,2g
|Salt
|0,21g
Using Product Information
