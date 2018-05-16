Godiva Belgium Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel 90G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate with Salted Caramel (12%)
- Slow down and immerse your senses in our luxurious chocolate experience. Godiva have been masters in the art of chocolate making since 1926. Our deliciously rich, smooth chocolate is exceptionally crafted with passion and artistic flair, to unlock a rich sympathy of flavour notes. Discover the flavour journey inside each pack.
- Smooth and Creamy Milk chocolate with caramalised toffee pieces and a hint of salt :Fine Milk Chocolate Bar, with the ultimate combination of sweet and savoury. Delicious cocoa flavours, a smooth and creamy texture, with Salted Caramel.
- Godiva have been masters in the art of Belgian chocolate making since 1926. Our deliciously rich, smooth chocolate is exceptionally crafted with passion and flair by our Chocolatiers, using only the finest ingredients, to delight and indulge the senses.
- Milk chocolate from Belgium with caramelised toffee pieces and a hint of salt
- Chocolate with 100% cocoa butter
- Halal approved
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Cream, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500(ii))
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Wheat (Gluten)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeMin. +12°C - Max. +18°C
Produce of
Made with Belgian Chocolate in Turkey
Name and address
- Made for:
- Godiva Belgium sprl/bvba.
- Mail (UK): Freepost Godiva.
- Mail (other countries):
- Godiva,
- P.O. Box 7249,
Return to
- Mail (UK): Freepost Godiva.
- Mail (other countries):
- Godiva Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email: godivaconsumerservices@godivauk.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per / 100g
|Energy
|2180kJ/521kcal
|Fat
|29g
|of which saturates
|18g
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|of which sugars
|57g
|Protein
|6,9g
|Salt
|0,65g
