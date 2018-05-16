By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Godiva Belgium Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel 90G

Godiva Belgium Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel 90G
£ 2.00
£2.23/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Salted Caramel (12%)
  • Slow down and immerse your senses in our luxurious chocolate experience. Godiva have been masters in the art of chocolate making since 1926. Our deliciously rich, smooth chocolate is exceptionally crafted with passion and artistic flair, to unlock a rich sympathy of flavour notes. Discover the flavour journey inside each pack.
  • Smooth and Creamy Milk chocolate with caramalised toffee pieces and a hint of salt :Fine Milk Chocolate Bar, with the ultimate combination of sweet and savoury. Delicious cocoa flavours, a smooth and creamy texture, with Salted Caramel.
  • Godiva have been masters in the art of Belgian chocolate making since 1926. Our deliciously rich, smooth chocolate is exceptionally crafted with passion and flair by our Chocolatiers, using only the finest ingredients, to delight and indulge the senses.
  • Milk chocolate from Belgium with caramelised toffee pieces and a hint of salt
  • Chocolate with 100% cocoa butter
  • Halal approved
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Full Cream Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Butter, Cream, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500(ii))

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Wheat (Gluten)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeMin. +12°C - Max. +18°C

Produce of

Made with Belgian Chocolate in Turkey

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Godiva Belgium sprl/bvba.
  • Mail (UK): Freepost Godiva.
  • Mail (other countries):
  • Godiva,
  • P.O. Box 7249,

Return to

  • Mail (UK): Freepost Godiva.
  • Mail (other countries):
  • Godiva Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email: godivaconsumerservices@godivauk.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper / 100g
Energy 2180kJ/521kcal
Fat 29g
of which saturates 18g
Carbohydrate 57g
of which sugars 57g
Protein 6,9g
Salt 0,65g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

