Godiva Belgium Dark Chocolate 72% Cocoa Bar 90G

Godiva Belgium Dark Chocolate 72% Cocoa Bar 90G
Product Description

  • 75% Dark Chocolate.
  • Slow down and immerse your senses in our luxurious chocolate experience. Godiva have been masters in the art of chocolate making since 1926. Our deliciously rich, smooth chocolate is exceptionally crafted with passion and artistic flair, to unlock a rich sympathy of flavour notes. Discover the flavour journey inside each pack.
  • Rich and flavoursome 72% Dark Chocolate: Deliciously rich yet smooth and indulgent dark chocolate. Intense cocoa notes, balanced by mellow creaminess finish.
  • Godiva have been masters in the art of Belgian chocolate making since 1926. Our deliciously rich, smooth chocolate is exceptionally crafted with passion and flair by our Chocolatiers, using only the finest ingredients, to delight and indulge the senses.
  • Rich, smooth dark chocolate from Belgium
  • Chocolate with 100% cocoa butter
  • Halal
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Butter Oil, Dark Chocolate: Min. Cocoa: 72%

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Wheat (Gluten)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place: Min. +12°C - Max. +18°C

Produce of

Made with Belgian Chocolate in Turkey

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Godiva Belgium sprl/bvba.
  • Mail (UK): Freepost Godiva.
  • Mail (other countries);
  • Godiva,
  • P.O. Box 7249,

Return to

  • Mail (UK): Freepost Godiva.
  • Mail (other countries):
  • Godiva Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email: godivaconsumerservices@godivauk.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper / 100g
Energy 2367kJ/ 566kcal
Fat 43g
of which saturates 26g
Carbohydrate 30g
of which sugars 26g
Protein 7,7g
Salt 0,03g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

great dark chocolate

5 stars

this has become our favourite dark chocolate - great taste and texture. Disappointed that its not available today - please dont stop selling this.

