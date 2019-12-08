Mrs Crimbles 5 Double Chocolate Loaf Cakes 150G

Terrible Substitute for the Chocolate Madeline's
Very Disappointed! These have replaced Mrs Crimbles Chocolate Madelene's which are gorgeous, soft & moist & full of flavour. The Double Chocolate Loaf Cakes are very poor in comparison. The Chocolate inside has a weird taste almost like alcohol but not Chocolate & the sponge is dry-ish with no particular flavour at all. I would not recommend. The sooner Tesco bring back the Chocolate Madelene's the better.
These are disgusting. There is nothing I like about them, the sponge is a strange texture. The chocolate filling is just awful, not like chocolate at all, very over powering.I tried them as tesco has replaced the Chocolate madeleines. Definitely will not be buying again.
Weird soggy vodka tasting things
I had one bite of this weird soggy mess and threw the lot away. 10 minutes later and my throat feels like I’ve just done a few shots of vodka! Absolute filth.