By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mrs Crimbles 5 Double Chocolate Loaf Cakes 150G

1.5(3)Write a review
Mrs Crimbles 5 Double Chocolate Loaf Cakes 150G
£ 2.50
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • 5 Gluten Free Sponge Cakes with Chocolate Chips and Chocolate Flavoured Filling
  • Hear more from Mrs Crimble... Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Perfect sponge with chocolate chips and a gloriously gooey centre.
  • Why not pop one in your bag, poppet?
  • They're perfectly portable little treats!
  • Since 1979, Mrs Crimble has been whipping up gluten-free cakes, bakes and nibbles with oodles of know-how and a spoonful of love.
  • Individually wrapped
  • They're 127 calories each, poppet!
  • Bake, live and love
  • Gloriously gluten free
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Eggs, Chocolate Flavoured Filling 20% (Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Powder (20%) (Sugar, Cocoa Powder), Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Stabilizer: Glycerol; Sugar, Modified Starch, Cocoa Extract, Gelling Agent: Pectin; Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Stabilizer: Glycerol, Chocolate Chips 5% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Rice Starch, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Salt, Dextrose, Thickener: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.A cupboard is perfect. Best Before You'll find this on the side of the pack, poppet.

Name and address

  • Mrs Crimble's c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Mrs Crimble's c/o Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • info@mrscrimbles.com
  • www.mrscrimbles.com

Net Contents

5 x 30g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cake
Energy 1773kJ/423kcal532kJ/127kcal
Fat 19.0g5.6g
of which saturates 2.8g0.9g
Carbohydrate 60.0g18.0g
of which sugars 31.0g9.2g
Protein 4.3g1.3g
Salt 0.8g0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrible Substitute for the Chocolate Madeline's

2 stars

Very Disappointed! These have replaced Mrs Crimbles Chocolate Madelene's which are gorgeous, soft & moist & full of flavour. The Double Chocolate Loaf Cakes are very poor in comparison. The Chocolate inside has a weird taste almost like alcohol but not Chocolate & the sponge is dry-ish with no particular flavour at all. I would not recommend. The sooner Tesco bring back the Chocolate Madelene's the better.

These are disgusting. There is nothing I like abou

1 stars

These are disgusting. There is nothing I like about them, the sponge is a strange texture. The chocolate filling is just awful, not like chocolate at all, very over powering.I tried them as tesco has replaced the Chocolate madeleines. Definitely will not be buying again.

Weird soggy vodka tasting things

1 stars

I had one bite of this weird soggy mess and threw the lot away. 10 minutes later and my throat feels like I’ve just done a few shots of vodka! Absolute filth.

Usually bought next

Mrs Crimbles 5 Jammy Loaf Cakes 150G

£ 2.50
£1.67/100g

Mrs Crimble's Classic Madeleine 180G

£ 2.10
£1.17/100g

Mrs Crimble's Chocolate Macaroons 6 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.20/each

Genius Gluten Free 4 Crumpets

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here