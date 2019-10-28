Actiph Alkaline Ionised Water 600Ml
Product Description
- Alkaline Ionised Water
- #actiphlife
- Take today to a higher level
- Have the energy to say yes to life and get the most out of every day
- Ionised to pH9.5+ by supercharging purified spring water and adding essential electrolytes
- Enhance your hydration, restore your natural balance and feel energised
- Drink Actiph. Be active.
- pH 9.0+
- Hydrate, balance
- Added electrolytes
- Ionised to pH 9.5+
- BPA free
- Pack size: 600ml
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Magnesium Sulphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate
Storage
Store in a cool dark place and enjoy within 2 days of openingBest Before End: See Side of Cap or Bottle Neck
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Actiph Water,
- 107 George Street,
- Edinburgh,
- EH2 3ES.
Net Contents
600ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|0kJ 0kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which: saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which: sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
