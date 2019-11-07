By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nomo Free From Dark Chocolate Bar 85G

Nomo Free From Dark Chocolate Bar 85G
£ 2.00
£2.36/100g

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate.
  • No one likes missing out and at NOMO we have made it our mission to ensure that chocolate lovers don't have to. We pride ourselves on all our recipes - our rich dark vegan chocolate is completely delicious and totally free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts.
  • We make all our treats in Great Britain with extraordinary care so that you can relax, enjoy and never have to miss out again.
  • Carefully made by Kinnerton
  • Free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains: Cocoa Solids 55% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Suitable for Dairy, Egg, Wheat, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy sufferers, Shea Oil poses no allergenic risk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

85g = 3 x 28.3g (8 pieces)

Name and address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • hello@nomochoc.com
  • www.nomochoc.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 28.3g
Energy 2300kJ652kJ
-552kcal157kcal
Fat 35g9.9g
-of which saturates 21g6.0g
Carbohydrate 50g14g
-of which sugars 46g13g
Protein 6.8g1.9g
Salt 0.02g0.01g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lovely

5 stars

So nice to be able to enjoy chocolate despite my dietary restrictions

Helpful little swaps

