Nomo Free From Caramel Bar 38G

Irresistible
Salted caramel smooth chocolate - you’d never know it is vegan. Great taste, perfect good quality chocolate texture. Vegan or not, enjoy it as lovely chocolate.
I haven't eaten a Cadbury's Caramel for several ye
I haven't eaten a Cadbury's Caramel for several years but this reminds me of them. Taste amazing.
Delicious!
Delicious chocolate, it tastes like regular chocolate which can't be said about other free from chocolate.
Sweet and smooth
Best vegan chocolate I’ve tried. Delighted this is now available as I prefer sweeter ‘milkier’ chocolate. The caramel and salt flavour make it more of a sweet kind than a dark tasting chocolate. Will be buying this a lot.
Mindblowingly good
Absolutely delicious! I was completely blown away, couldn't recommend highly enough.
WOW. Been vegan for a few years and tried hundreds
WOW. Been vegan for a few years and tried hundreds of ‘chocolates’. Saw this all over everywhere online and thought I wonder if it’s just new hype? But no this is the best vegan chocolate I’ve ever tasted and the only one I’ve so far Tasted that literally just tastes of a regular milk chocolate! I don’t know how they get that creamy ‘milky’ taste that even the best of the other vegan options seem to miss but it’s wonderful. They’ve mastered the texture too that soft snap, I saw someone compare to A famous space named chocolate and I see what they mean. I always have loved Another well known vegan option and it is still fantastic but this is just amazing that NOMO have managed to create a ‘milk chocolate’ that even fooled my pickiest of tryers. This salted caramel option is so lovely not a too ‘artificial’ flavour either just a lovely subtle flavour. 10/10