We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Uniball Fineliners Assorted Nibs 5 Pack
image 1 of Uniball Fineliners Assorted Nibs 5 Packimage 2 of Uniball Fineliners Assorted Nibs 5 Pack

Uniball Fineliners Assorted Nibs 5 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£1.60/each

Uniball Fineliners Assorted Nibs 5 PackShare your work with usRemember to take a picture of your Pin art to share on your socials! Simply shoot your creations (with the Pin in shot)Download the Pin booklet
The uni-ball Pin is the perfect tool for sketching and drawingLoved by artists and graphic designers, the Pin's defined pigment ink line can easily be used with watercolour as the ink will not smudge when wet.The Pin's wide range of nib sizes means you can create several line widths, making the fine line pens ideal for a variety of artistic styles.This artist pen pack contains five black fine tip pens ranging in nib size from a very fine 01.mm to thicker 0.8mm nib. The 0.1 nib creates strong, slender line, the 0.2 and 0.3 make clear, precise marks while the robust 0.5 tip is ideal for definitions and the 0.8 is excellent for heavy outlines and colour blocking. All nibs are great when shading, stippling, layering, and hatching1 Nib is supported and protected by steel2 0.1mm, 0.2mm, 0.3mm, 0.5mm, 0.8mm nibs3 Contains fade-free, water-resistant uni Super Ink
Contains 5 Pin pens: Black 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.5, 0.8mm238212794 Pin 5pc Blister Sketching Essentials PFP238212811 Blistercard Pin 5pc Sketching PFPPen exceeds British Standard BS7272.
AssortedFade ProofWaterproof

Produce of

Made in Vietnam

Net Contents

5 x Sketching Essentials

Lower age limit

36 Months

View all Pens & Pencils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here