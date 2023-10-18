Uniball Fineliners Assorted Nibs 5 Pack Share your work with us Remember to take a picture of your Pin art to share on your socials! Simply shoot your creations (with the Pin in shot) Download the Pin booklet

The uni-ball Pin is the perfect tool for sketching and drawing Loved by artists and graphic designers, the Pin's defined pigment ink line can easily be used with watercolour as the ink will not smudge when wet. The Pin's wide range of nib sizes means you can create several line widths, making the fine line pens ideal for a variety of artistic styles. This artist pen pack contains five black fine tip pens ranging in nib size from a very fine 01.mm to thicker 0.8mm nib. The 0.1 nib creates strong, slender line, the 0.2 and 0.3 make clear, precise marks while the robust 0.5 tip is ideal for definitions and the 0.8 is excellent for heavy outlines and colour blocking. All nibs are great when shading, stippling, layering, and hatching 1 Nib is supported and protected by steel 2 0.1mm, 0.2mm, 0.3mm, 0.5mm, 0.8mm nibs 3 Contains fade-free, water-resistant uni Super Ink

Contains 5 Pin pens: Black 0.1, 0.2, 0.3, 0.5, 0.8mm 238212794 Pin 5pc Blister Sketching Essentials PFP 238212811 Blistercard Pin 5pc Sketching PFP Pen exceeds British Standard BS7272.

Assorted Fade Proof Waterproof

