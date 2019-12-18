John Frieda Frizz Ease Weightless Conditioner 250Ml
Product Description
- Frizz Ease Weightless Wonder Conditioner for Frizzy, Fine Hair
- Our most lightweight formula, tailored to transform frizzy, fine hair to soft smooth styles.
- Weightlessly nourishes and detangles. Infused with hydrating aloe water.
- Transforming frizzy, fine hair to weightlessly smooth.
- John Frieda has harnessed its award-winning frizz expertise to develop Weightless Wonder - a ground-breaking range of featherlight frizz-fighting solutions that targets frizz both internally and externally to tame fine, frizzy hair without weighing it down.
- The super lightweight conditioner delivers instant detangling relief without weighing down the hair, thanks to its unique formulation of conditioning agents. The conditioner smooths the hair surface & rebuilds suppleness - leaving it smooth and soft to the touch.
- Featherlight nourishment and softness
- Infused with aloe water
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Erythritol, Glycerin, Parfum, Behenamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Cetyl Esters, Behentrimonium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Dipropylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Dimethylamine, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Laureth-23, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Laureth-4, Stearyl Alcohol, Benzoic Acid, Diazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Smooth conditioner through wet hair. Rinse well.
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Net Contents
250ml
