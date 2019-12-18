John Frieda Frizz Ease Weightless Shampoo 250Ml
- Frizz Ease Weightless Wonder Shampoo for Frizzy, Fine Hair
- Our most lightweight formula, tailored to transform frizzy, fine hair to soft smooth styles.
- Weightlessly cleanses and moisturises. Infused with hydrating aloe water.
- Transforming frizzy, fine hair to weightlessly smooth.
- John Frieda has harnessed its award-winning frizz expertise to develop Weightless Wonder - a ground-breaking range of featherlight frizz-fighting solutions that targets frizz both internally and externally to tame fine, frizzy hair without weighing it down.
- The whipped, airy foam of the new John Frieda Frizz Ease Weightless Wonder Shampoo delivers effortless, gentle cleansing - even when used daily.
- Featherlight cleansing and advanced smoothing
- Infused with aloe water
- Pack size: 250ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Erythritol, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl, Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocomide MEA, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Malic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Glycine, Panthenol, Laureth-23, Sodium Chloride, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Laureth-4, Sodium Hydroxide, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, PPG-9, Stearyl Alcohol, BHT, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Diazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Iodopropynl Butylcarbamate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool
Made in the E.U.
- Apply shampoo to wet hair, lather, rinse well.
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
250ml
