Three Tigers Broad Beans Whole Salted 125G

Three Tigers Broad Beans Whole Salted 125G
£ 1.99
£1.60/100g
1 portion (25g) contains
  • Energy445kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.25g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1778kJ

Product Description

  • Salted Broad Beans
  • Premium authentic Asian snacks
  • A taste of China
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Broad Bean (83%), Palm Oil, Salt (1%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Packed in Europe

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 portions of 25g

Name and address

Return to

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.
  • www.retailbrands.co.uk

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g contains1 portion (25g) contains%RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 1778kJ445kJ8400kJ
-426kcal107kcal5%2000kcal
Fat 18.0g4.5g6%70g
of which saturates 8.5g2.1g11%20g
Carbohydrate 34.0g8.5g
of which sugars 2.0g0.5g<1%90g
Fibre 20.0g5.0g
Protein 22.0g5.5g
Salt 1.00g0.25g4%6g
Pack contains 5 portions of 25g----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

