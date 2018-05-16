By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kingfisher Dried Shiitake Mushrooms 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kingfisher Dried Shiitake Mushrooms 40G
£ 3.00
£7.50/100g

Product Description

  • Dried Shiitake Mushrooms
  • For recipes and more information visit kingfisherfoods.co.uk
  • Our Dried Shiitake Mushrooms are carefully selected to add a rich, earthy flavour to oriental recipes.
  • Perfect for stir-fries, curries and soups.
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Shiitake Mushrooms (100%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container for best quality.

Produce of

Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation guidelines: To rehydrate, soak in boiling water for up to 40 minutes. Remove mushrooms and cook thoroughly before eating. To use the remaining liquid in stocks and soups, allow liquid to settle to leave sediment behind.

Number of uses

Pack contains approximately four servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Lovering Foods Ltd.,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,

Return to

  • Lovering Foods Ltd.,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,
  • RH1 1SH.

Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g:as sold Per 1/4 pack (10g):
Energy 1109kJ / 266kcal111kJ / 27kcal
Fat 2.0g0.2g
of which saturates 0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 19.8g2.0g
of which sugars 0g0g
Fibre 41.0g4.1g
Protein 22.0g2.2g
Salt 0.14g0.01g
Pack contains approximately four servings--
10g of dried shiitake mushrooms weigh approximately 40g when rehydrated--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cooks & Co Dried Porcini Mushrooms 40G

£ 3.00
£7.50/100g

Tesco Chestnut Mushrooms 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Pak Choi 250G

£ 1.40
£5.60/kg

Yutaka Miso Paste 100G

£ 1.50
£1.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here