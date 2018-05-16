Kingfisher Dried Shiitake Mushrooms 40G

Product Description
- Dried Shiitake Mushrooms
- For recipes and more information visit kingfisherfoods.co.uk
- Our Dried Shiitake Mushrooms are carefully selected to add a rich, earthy flavour to oriental recipes.
- Perfect for stir-fries, curries and soups.
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Shiitake Mushrooms (100%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container for best quality.
Produce of
Packed in China
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation guidelines: To rehydrate, soak in boiling water for up to 40 minutes. Remove mushrooms and cook thoroughly before eating. To use the remaining liquid in stocks and soups, allow liquid to settle to leave sediment behind.
Number of uses
Pack contains approximately four servings
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Lovering Foods Ltd.,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
Return to
- Lovering Foods Ltd.,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH.
Net Contents
40g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g:
|as sold Per 1/4 pack (10g):
|Energy
|1109kJ / 266kcal
|111kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.8g
|2.0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|41.0g
|4.1g
|Protein
|22.0g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.01g
|Pack contains approximately four servings
|-
|-
|10g of dried shiitake mushrooms weigh approximately 40g when rehydrated
|-
|-
