Kingfisher Coconut Milk Light 3 X 200Ml

Kingfisher Coconut Milk Light 3 X 200Ml
£ 2.60
£0.43/100ml

Product Description

  • Light Coconut Milk
  • For recipes & more information visit kingfisherfoods.co.uk
  • Our Light Coconut Milk comes from the finest fresh, ripe coconuts to bring a delicious, authentic taste and richness to both sweet and savoury dishes, with the benefit of reduced fat. Ideal for curries, oriental soups and desserts.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Extract (27%), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Emulsifiers (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Polysorbate 60), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Natural separation may occur during storage.Once opened, remove contents from can and place in a non-metallic container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. For Best Before End: See end of can.

Produce of

Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Lovering Foods Ltd.,
  • Red Central,
  • 60 High Street,
  • Redhill,
  • Surrey,

Return to

Net Contents

3 x 200ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 310kJ/76kcal
Fat 7.4g
of which saturates 6.9g
Carbohydrate 1.1g
of which sugars <0.5g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 0.10g

