Vivera Veggie Steak 200G

Nice!
I cooked them in the pan with a little oil and they were very tasty... I wasn't much of a meat steak fan when I ate meat and it doesn't taste like beef but for me that's not a problem. Very nice meat substitute
A really satisfying substitute
Don't normally leave reviews but was shocked at the negative ones below and thought I'd make the effort. This, along with some other vivera products, in my opinion is one of the nicest substitutes to come out for a long time. Everyone's taste is different so some may disagree but I can confirm the texture is nothing like tofu, much firmer! It is rich in taste but the portion is perfectly sized for this. It is filling and satisfying. Great addition to a plate. I've been eating quorn for a long time and you get pretty tired of the same slightly grainy textures after a while. Nice to have something different!
No flavour
Awful veggie steak. Worst veg product I have ever eaten.Rubbery texture with no flavour at all. Would not recommend this product.
Inedible. Disgusting. Waste of money.
Was really looking forward to trying this but one mouthful, which had a tofu like texture (fine) but tasted of nothing but salt! (not fine). Inedible. Disgusting. Waste of money. For quick meals, will go back to lots of other decent veggie stuff in the freezer section, like nut cutlets, cauliflower grills, mushroom & Camembert pie, etc. Real shame as they looked/sounded great.
Taste absolutely disgusting, even though they look
Taste absolutely disgusting, even though they looked O.K. Cooked for 3 of us and after one mouthful we could not eat anymore,
Great steak substitute.
This product is amazing. I live on it with chips and salad. So glad it is finally available to order online as I was making a 60 mile round trip to get it.(I live in rural Wales) Can't remember if it's like the animal version as I haven't eaten animals for many years, but hey, whatever, it tastes great.
Great taste and texture.
Of all the meat replacements out there, this is my favourite.
I thought at first that for sure this was going to
I thought at first that for sure this was going to not go well. Well, actually I loved it so much and I actually had to cut into it like a steak, so while my husband was eating a steak I ate these and my toddler daughter didn’t notice because I actually enjoyed it.
Didn't like it. Neither texture, nor flavour was s
Didn't like it. Neither texture, nor flavour was steak like. No flavour. Fried one in cast iron grill pan. Another one went into the bin.
The best vegan "steak"
Great taste, very well seasoned but not spicy!!