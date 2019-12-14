By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vivera Veggie Steak 200G

3.5(10)Write a review
Vivera Veggie Steak 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg
Per 100g
  • Energy814kJ 195kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 814 kJ / 195 kcal

Product Description

  • Plant-based steak made from rehydrated soya and wheat protein.
  • Change the world bite by bite
  • We believe life is better when you eat less meat. So, we want to help people make their change with our delicious plant-based meat. Join us and feed the Goodness Revolution! #MoreLifeLessMeat
  • Product packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% plant-based
  • High in protein
  • Source of vitamin B12 & iron
  • Steaks saves the day
  • This product contains added iron and vitamin B12
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High in protein
  • Source of vitamin B12 & iron

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya and Wheat Protein* [77%], Natural Flavourings, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Thickener [Methylcellulose], Colours [Beetroot Red, Safflower], Vegetable Fibres [Sugar Cane, Citrus], Wheat Starch, Maltodextrin, Sea Salt, Potato Protein, Herbs and Spices, Mushroom Powder, Flavouring, Barley Malt Extract, Vitamins and Minerals [Iron, Vitamin B12], *These ingredients are not only from the Netherlands, but also from other EU and non-EU countries

Allergy Information

  • These products are produced in a factory that also handles Milk [Lactose] and Egg, Strict controls are in place to prevent cross-contamination but for severe allergy sufferers we advise that these products are not suitable for customers with an allergy to Gluten, Soya, Milk [Lactose] and Egg

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C, once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality of or safety of the product. Once frozen use within 1 month.For use by date see front of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cook me please!
  • Fry on medium: 5 mins
  • Suitable for BBQ

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Vivera B.V.,
  • Handelsweg 9,
  • 7451 PJ Holten,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • vivera.com
  • info@vivera.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI per 100g*
Energy 814 kJ / 195 kcal10 %
Fats10 g14 %
of which saturates 4.7 g24 %
Carbohydrates6.3 g2 %
of which sugars 1.1 g<2 %
Dietary fibre4.6 g-
Protein 18 g36 %
Salt 1.3 g22 %
Iron 2.1mg (15 %**)-
Vitamin B12 0.38µg (15 %**)-
*= Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
**= Reference intake of vitamins and minerals--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice!

4 stars

I cooked them in the pan with a little oil and they were very tasty... I wasn't much of a meat steak fan when I ate meat and it doesn't taste like beef but for me that's not a problem. Very nice meat substitute

A really satisfying substitute

5 stars

Don't normally leave reviews but was shocked at the negative ones below and thought I'd make the effort. This, along with some other vivera products, in my opinion is one of the nicest substitutes to come out for a long time. Everyone's taste is different so some may disagree but I can confirm the texture is nothing like tofu, much firmer! It is rich in taste but the portion is perfectly sized for this. It is filling and satisfying. Great addition to a plate. I've been eating quorn for a long time and you get pretty tired of the same slightly grainy textures after a while. Nice to have something different!

No flavour

1 stars

Awful veggie steak. Worst veg product I have ever eaten.Rubbery texture with no flavour at all. Would not recommend this product.

Inedible. Disgusting. Waste of money.

1 stars

Was really looking forward to trying this but one mouthful, which had a tofu like texture (fine) but tasted of nothing but salt! (not fine). Inedible. Disgusting. Waste of money. For quick meals, will go back to lots of other decent veggie stuff in the freezer section, like nut cutlets, cauliflower grills, mushroom & Camembert pie, etc. Real shame as they looked/sounded great.

Taste absolutely disgusting, even though they look

1 stars

Taste absolutely disgusting, even though they looked O.K. Cooked for 3 of us and after one mouthful we could not eat anymore,

Great steak substitute.

5 stars

This product is amazing. I live on it with chips and salad. So glad it is finally available to order online as I was making a 60 mile round trip to get it.(I live in rural Wales) Can't remember if it's like the animal version as I haven't eaten animals for many years, but hey, whatever, it tastes great.

Great taste and texture.

5 stars

Of all the meat replacements out there, this is my favourite.

I thought at first that for sure this was going to

5 stars

I thought at first that for sure this was going to not go well. Well, actually I loved it so much and I actually had to cut into it like a steak, so while my husband was eating a steak I ate these and my toddler daughter didn’t notice because I actually enjoyed it.

Didn't like it. Neither texture, nor flavour was s

2 stars

Didn't like it. Neither texture, nor flavour was steak like. No flavour. Fried one in cast iron grill pan. Another one went into the bin.

The best vegan "steak"

5 stars

Great taste, very well seasoned but not spicy!!

Helpful little swaps

Vivera Veggie Chicken Pieces 175G

£ 3.00
£17.15/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here