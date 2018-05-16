By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Super Noodles Chilli Chicken Low Fat 81G

£ 0.81
£10.00/kg

New

Per 1/2 pack (148g) portion as prepared
  • Energy647kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.86g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ/103kcal

Product Description

  • Dried low fat noodles with a chilli chicken flavour seasoning.
  • Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Oodles of flavour in every ripple...
  • Low fat
  • Pack size: 81G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (Water, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulators (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Carbonate)), Sugar, Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Onion, Yeast, Caramelised Sugar, Maltodextrin, Herbs and Spices, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Sesame and Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1 Add noodles to 300ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, bring to boil.
2 Add flavour sachet, reduce heat & simmer for 5 minutes or until water is absorbed.
3 Serve immediately & enjoy!

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Sachet. Not Yet Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  UK: Freepost Premier Foods.
  ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  PO Box No 13008,
  Dublin 1,
  Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at
  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk

Net Contents

81g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer 1/2 Pack As Prepared (148g)
Energy 437kJ/103kcal647kJ/153kcal
Fat 0.6g0.9g
of which Saturates 0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate 20.8g30.8g
of which Sugars 1.7g2.5g
Fibre 0.9g1.3g
Protein 3.2g4.7g
Salt 0.58g0.86g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

