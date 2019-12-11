Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 4 Pack 360G
- Energy918kJ 219kcal11%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates4.5g23%
- Sugars0.7g<1%
- Salt0.70g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 633kJ/151kcal
Product Description
- Dried noodles with a chicken flavour seasoning
- Why not try...
- BBQ Beef flavour Super Noodles
- Oodles of flavour in every ripple
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
Noodles (Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Citric Acid, Propyl Gallate)), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Flavouring, Onion, Garlic, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Ground Turmeric, Acid (Malic Acid), Parsley, Black Pepper Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Serves 1 as a tasty snack or 2 as part of a main meal
Hob
Instructions: 1 Add noodles to 300ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, bring to boil.
2 Add flavour sachet, reduce heat & simmer for 4 minutes or until water is absorbed.
3 Serve immediately & enjoy!
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This value pack contains 8 portions
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
- Or write to us at Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per 1/2 Pack (145g) As Prepared
|Energy
|633kJ/151kcal
|918kJ/219kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|9.4g
|of which Saturates
|3.1g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|19.5g
|28.3g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.0g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.70g
|-
|-
Safety information
