Batchelors Super Noodles Peri Peri Chicken 90G

£ 0.40
£4.45/kg

Offer

Per 1/2 pack (145g) portion as prepared
  • Energy921kJ 220kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.4g
    23%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.68g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 635kJ/152kcal

Product Description

  • Dried noodles with a Peri Peri chicken flavour seasoning.
  • Why not try...
  • BBQ Beef flavour Super Noodles
  • Oodles of flavour in every ripple
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Citric Acid, Propyl Gallate)), Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Tomato, Barley Malt Vinegar Extract, Garlic, Paprika, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Onion, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Chilli, Colour (Paprika Extract), Lemon Juice, Maltodextrin, Ground Black Pepper, Lime Oil, Chilli Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1 Add noodles to 300ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, bring to boil.
2 Add flavour sachet, reduce heat & simmer for 4 minutes or until water is absorbed.
3 Serve immediately & enjoy!

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serves 1 as a tasty snack or 2 as part of a main meal

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.

Name and address

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5 pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer 1/2 Pack (145g) As Prepapred
Energy 635kJ/152kcal921kJ/220kcal
Fat 6.5g9.4g
of which Saturates 3.1g4.5g
Carbohydrate 19.5g28.3g
of which Sugars <0.5g0.6g
Fibre 1.3g1.9g
Protein 3.1g4.5g
Salt 0.47g0.68g
This pack contains 2 portions --

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.

