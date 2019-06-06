Batchelors Super Noodles Bacon 90G

Good Seeing As Though I Like Bacon Flavour
I Like Bacon Super Noodles They're Yummy Seeing As Though I Love Bacon Flavoured Things These Are Even Better With Cheese And Quorn Ham In Delicious!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 634kJ/151kcal
Noodles (Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Antioxidants (Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Citric Acid, Propyl Gallate)), Flavouring (contains Milk), Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Acetates), Thyme Extract, Tomato, Smoke Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Clove
Store in a cool, dry place.
Hob
Instructions: 1 Add noodles to 300ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, bring to boil.
2 Add flavour sachet, reduce heat & simmer for 4 minutes or until water is absorbed.
3 Serve immediately & enjoy!
Produced in the UK
This pack contains 2 portions
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per 1/2 Pack (145g) As Prepared
|Energy
|634kJ/151kcal
|919kJ/219kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|9.4g
|of which Saturates
|3.1g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|19.4g
|28.1g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.2g
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.59g
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019