North Brewing Co Lost Cosmonauts Ddh Ipa 440Ml

Gorgeous hoppy hazy IPA. Great to drink especially on a hot day.
I got a can which was 5 months old. It was the first time the beer was sold in the region (NI) so it was clearly old stock. Harsh flavours, old and stored wrongly. It went down my sink I was very excited about this one too.
Absolutely love this stuff, but it's not available in the Oxford store for some reason. Sort it out Tesco!
One of the best craft beers in the supermarket.
Amazing to find such a quality and tasty beer in Tesco - thank you to whoever is responsible for this!! I just wish that you could keep it in stock :(