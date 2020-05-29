By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
North Brewing Co Lost Cosmonauts Ddh Ipa 440Ml

4(4)Write a review
North Brewing Co Lost Cosmonauts Ddh Ipa 440Ml
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • We are North Brewing Co, set up by the founders of the first craft beer bar in the UK, North bar. This hazy, hoppy IPA is packed with mosaic and ekaunot hops and epitomises what we love about beer.
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Oats, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats

Alcohol Units

2.6

ABV

6.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

See Base for Best Before

Produce of

UK brewed and canned

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh

Name and address

  • North Brewing Co.,
  • Taverner's Walk Estate,
  • Leeds,
  • LS7 1AH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • North Brewing Co.,
  • Taverner's Walk Estate,
  • Leeds,
  • LS7 1AH,
  • UK.
  • northbrewing.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Gorgeous hoppy hazy IPA. Great to drink especially

5 stars

Gorgeous hoppy hazy IPA. Great to drink especially on a hot day.

It went down my sink

1 stars

I got a can which was 5 months old. It was the first time the beer was sold in the region (NI) so it was clearly old stock. Harsh flavours, old and stored wrongly. It went down my sink I was very excited about this one too.

Lovely, if you can find one

5 stars

Absolutely love this stuff, but it's not available in the Oxford store for some reason. Sort it out Tesco!

One of the best craft beers in the supermarket.

5 stars

Amazing to find such a quality and tasty beer in Tesco - thank you to whoever is responsible for this!! I just wish that you could keep it in stock :(

