Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Sausages Tomato Rosemary 99G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ
Product Description
- Dried pasta whirls in a sausage, tomato and rosemary flavour sauce mix.
- Ready in 5 minutes
- Low fat
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- No added MSG
- Pack size: 99g
Information
Ingredients
Pasta Whirls (68%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour), Tomato Powder (8%), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheese Powder (Cheese Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Disodium Phosphate)), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Onion Powder, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Chilli, Cream Powder (Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Rosemary Extract, Dried Yeast, Black Pepper Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1 Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Stir in the pack contents.
3 Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4 Remove from heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try... stirring in some roasted vegetables or cooked peas for extra flavour
- Serves 1-2 as part of a main meal or 1 as a tasty snack
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you are not entirely satisfied, please return the empty pouch to our Consumer Services at the address below, saying when and where purchased. Careline: 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only).
- Or write to us at Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Net Contents
99g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as Prepared
|Per 1/2 Pack as Prepared (183g)
|% Reference Intake
|Energy
|483kJ
|882kJ
|10%
|-
|114kcal
|209kcal
|10%
|Fat
|1.5g
|2.7g
|4%
|of which Saturates
|0.8g
|1.5g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|19.7g
|36.0g
|of which Sugars
|4.1g
|7.5g
|8%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.8g
|Protein
|5.0g
|9.1g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.89g
|15%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.
