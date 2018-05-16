By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Sausages Tomato Rosemary 99G

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Sausages Tomato Rosemary 99G
£ 1.00
£10.11/kg
Per 1/2 pack as prepared (183g)
  • Energy882kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.89g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ

Product Description

  • Dried pasta whirls in a sausage, tomato and rosemary flavour sauce mix.
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Pack size: 99g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Pasta Whirls (68%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour), Tomato Powder (8%), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cheese Powder (Cheese Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Disodium Phosphate)), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Onion Powder, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Dried Chilli, Cream Powder (Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Rosemary Extract, Dried Yeast, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1 Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Stir in the pack contents.
3 Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4 Remove from heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try... stirring in some roasted vegetables or cooked peas for extra flavour
  • Serves 1-2 as part of a main meal or 1 as a tasty snack

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you are not entirely satisfied, please return the empty pouch to our Consumer Services at the address below, saying when and where purchased. Careline: 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only).
  • Or write to us at Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk

Net Contents

99g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as PreparedPer 1/2 Pack as Prepared (183g)% Reference Intake
Energy 483kJ882kJ10%
-114kcal209kcal10%
Fat 1.5g2.7g4%
of which Saturates 0.8g1.5g8%
Carbohydrate 19.7g36.0g
of which Sugars 4.1g7.5g8%
Fibre 1.0g1.8g
Protein 5.0g9.1g
Salt 0.49g0.89g15%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains 2 portions---

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.

