Russell Hobbs 25580 My Iron 1800W

- - Self-clean function
- - Vertical steam function
- - 260ml water tank
- The Russell Hobbs 25580 My Iron in blue and white is the perfect appliance for efficiently tackling your laundry pile. With 260ml water tank capacity, 120g steam shot, and 28g continuous steam, this impressive unit can provide you with enough steam to get the job done, without pausing to refill.
- This impressive unit also offers a vertical steam function which is perfect for curtains, hanging clothes, and more.
- So glide over your garments with ease using this lightweight unit, whether it's the last-minute shirt in the morning or the weekly pile of ironing, the My Iron has you covered for all your ironing needs.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020