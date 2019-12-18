Sma Soya Infant Formula From Birth 800G

Product Description
- Soya Infant Formula
- SMA® Wysoy® can be used as the sole source of nutrition for formula-fed babies in the early months and can be mixed with foods once weaning has begun and as your baby gets older.
- It is suitable for milk protein intolerance, lactose and sucrose intolerance, galactosaemia and galactokinase deficiency. Consult a healthcare professional before use and for dietary advice.
- We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA® Wysoy®, a nutritionally complete soya infant formula for babies and young children with a cows' milk intolerance, when they are not being breastfed. SMA® Wysoy® contains Omega 3 (DHA)*.
- *Contains DHA (as required by the legislation of all infant formula).
- SCIENCE INSPIRED BY NATURE
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the unique nutritional needs of babies with different feeding issues and to applying these learnings to our own products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Soya infant formula from birth
- For babies with a cows' milk intolerance
- Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Coconut, Soya, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Soya Protein Isolate, Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Long Chain Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (AA, DHA), Magnesium Phosphate, Choline Bitartrate, Potassium Phosphate, Vitamin C, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Hydroxide, Taurine, L-Methionine, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Zinc Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Ferrous Sulphate, Vitamin E, Niacin, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Pantothenic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Thiamin, Copper Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K, Sodium Selenate, Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
- Approx. Age of Baby: Birth - 2 weeks: Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.4kg, 7 1/2lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 3, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 90ml, 3 fl.oz. approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 - 4 weeks: Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.7kg, 8lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120ml, 4 fl.oz. approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 - 8 weeks: Approx. Weight of Baby: 4.2kg, 9 1/4lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120ml, 4 fl.oz. approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 months: Approx. Weight of Baby: 5.3kg, 11 3/4lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 5, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 150ml, 5 fl.oz. approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 3 months: Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.1kg, 13 1/2lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180ml, 6 fl.oz. approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 months: Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.7kg, 14 3/4lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180ml, 6 fl.oz. approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 6 months: Approx. Weight of Baby: 7.6kg, 16 3/4lb, Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 8, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 240ml, 8 fl.oz. approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 4
- Approx. Age of Baby: 7-12 months: Approx. Weight of Baby: -, -, Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 7, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 210ml, 7 fl.oz. approx.), Feeds in 24 Hours: 3
- This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30 ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- Approx. 186 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.3g
- How to Open and Prepare Your Baby's Feed
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it. The scoop is provided under the foil seal.
- 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure the required amount of water (see feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 4 Using only the scoop provided, add the correct number of scoops of powder (see feeding guide), levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Replace lid on can.
- 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make feed stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
- We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles when required.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible.
- For older babies, made-up formulae can be added to food and used in cooking.
- Suitable for babies, children and adults.
- Cows' milk protein free, lactose free and sucrose free.
- For enteral use only.
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Scoop may become submerged in the powder in transit.
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant formulae are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. SMA® Wysoy® milk-free formula is intended to meet the nutritional needs of babies and children who are intolerant to cows' milk protein, lactose or sucrose. SMA® Wysoy® is not recommended for preterm babies or those with kidney problems, where medical guidance should always be sought. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay.
- Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA® Careline
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- In Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Net Contents
800g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml Prepared Feed
|Energy
|280 kJ/67 kcal
|Fat
|3.7 g
|of which, saturates
|1.6 g
|of which, unsaturates
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8 g
|of which, sugars
|0.6 g
|of which, lactose
|Nil
|of which, sucrose
|Nil
|Protein
|1.8 g
|Vitamin A
|64 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.7 µg
|Vitamin E
|0.78 mg
|Vitamin K
|6.5 µg
|Vitamin C
|12 mg
|Thiamin
|0.05 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.13 mg
|Niacin
|0.7 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.07 mg
|Folate
|15.2 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.2 µg
|Biotin
|2.3 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.44 mg
|Sodium
|22 mg
|-
|0.96 mmol
|2.1 mmol
|1.33 mmol
|1.7 mmol
|Potassium
|82 mg
|Chloride
|47 mg
|Calcium
|68 mg
|Phosphorus
|50 mg
|Phosphate
|1.6 mmol
|Magnesium
|7.6 mg
|Iron
|0.65 mg
|Zinc
|0.52 mg
|Copper
|0.05 mg
|Manganese
|0.02 mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.01 mg
|Selenium
|2.5 µg
|Iodine
|14 µg
|Taurine
|6.1 mg
|Choline
|20 mg
|Inositol
|5.2 mg
|L-Carnitine
|1 mg
|ɑ-linolenic acid (ALA)
|50 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|13.5 mg
|Linoleic acid (LA)
|521 mg
|Arachidonic acid (AA)
|13.5 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|Omega 3:
|-
|Omega 6:
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. Infant formulae are suitable from birth when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, midwife, health visitor, public health nurse, dietitian or pharmacist, or other professionals responsible for maternal and child care. SMA® Wysoy® milk-free formula is intended to meet the nutritional needs of babies and children who are intolerant to cows' milk protein, lactose or sucrose. SMA® Wysoy® is not recommended for preterm babies or those with kidney problems, where medical guidance should always be sought. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
