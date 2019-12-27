Sma Lactose Free Formula From Birth 400G

Product Description
- Lactose Free Formula from Birth
- Follow us on Facebook: @SMABabyClubUKIreland
- Science Inspired by Nature
- Our expert team at SMA® Nutrition is dedicated to understanding the unique nutritional needs of babies with different feeding issues and to applying these learnings to our own products. We have been leading research in baby nutrition for over 100 years and have produced SMA LF® Lactose Free Formula, a nutritionally complete formula specifically designed for the dietary management of babies and young children with lactose intolerance.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- From birth
- Food for special medical purposes
- For the dietary management of lactose intolerance
- Leading baby nutrition research for over 100 years
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Soya, Coconut, Sunflower), Milk Proteins, Minerals (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Magnesium Phosphate, Calcium Chloride, Calcium Citrate, Calcium Hydroxide, Magnesium Carbonate, Potassium Hydroxide, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenite), Vitamins (C, E, Niacin, A, Pantothenic Acid, Riboflavin, Thiamin, B6, D, Folic Acid, K, Biotin, B12), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Long Chain Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (AA, DHA), Inositol, Choline Chloride, Taurine, L-Carnitine, Nucleotides (Cytidine-, Disodium Uridine-, Adenosine-, Disodium Inosine-, Disodium Guanosine-5'-Monophospate), Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Lactose
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 4 weeks of opening. For best before, see base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Open and Prepare Your Baby's Feed
- Whilst this product is made under strict hygienic conditions, it is not sterile. Failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Pull the safety seal and open the lid. Lift the tab, pull on the foil seal, carefully and safely remove the seal and dispose of it. The scoop is provided under the foil seal.
- 2 Wash hands well. Wash and sterilise all utensils according to manufacturers' instructions.
- 3 Boil 1 litre of fresh tap water. Allow boiled water to cool for no more than 30 minutes. Measure the required amount of water (see feeding guide) into a sterilised bottle, carefully - the water is hot. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 4 Using only the scoop provided, add the correct number of scoops of powder (see feeding guide), levelling off each scoop with the back of a clean dry knife. Replace lid on can.
- 5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until powder is fully dissolved. Cool bottle under cold running water or in a bowl or jug of cold water until lukewarm, do not immerse the teat. Test temperature by shaking a few drops onto the inside of your wrist.
- Important Feeding Information
- Do not add extra powder or water to make feeds stronger or weaker and do not press powder into scoop. Using too much or too little powder can make your baby ill.
- We recommend preparing each feed in individual bottles when required.
- For hygienic reasons, discard unfinished feed in the bottle as soon as possible.
- For older babies, made-up formulae can be added to food.
- For enteral use only.
- Do not alter or add to formulae unless medically directed.
- Do not warm feeds in microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Remember, cows' milk should not be used as a drink during the first year.
- Scoop may become submerged in powder during transit.
- Feeding Guide Birth - 12 Months
- Approx. Age of Baby: Birth - 2 weeks; Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.4 kg, 7 1/2 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 3, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 90 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 3; Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 - 4 weeks; Approx. Weight of Baby: 3.7 kg, 8 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 4; Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 - 8 weeks; Approx. Weight of Baby: 4.2 kg, 9 1/4 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 4, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 120 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 4; Feeds in 24 Hours: 6
- Approx. Age of Baby: 2 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 5.3 kg, 11 3/4 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 5, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 150 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 5; Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 3 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.1 kg, 13 1/2 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 6; Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 4 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 6.7 kg, 14 3/4 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 6, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 180 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 6; Feeds in 24 Hours: 5
- Approx. Age of Baby: 6 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: 7.6 kg, 16 3/4 lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 8, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 240 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 8; Feeds in 24 Hours: 4
- Approx. Age of Baby: 7 - 12 months; Approx. Weight of Baby: - kg, - lb; Preparation for Single Feeds: Level scoops: 7, Cooled, Freshly Boiled Water: 210 ml, fl. oz. (approx.): 7; Feeds in 24 Hours: 3
- This table is a guide only; your baby may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you require more advice, consult your healthcare professional. Remember to feed your baby on demand. Mix 1 scoop of powder to 30ml (approx. 1 fl. oz.) of water.
- Approx. 93 scoops per can. 1 scoop = 4.3 g
Warnings
- IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. This product must be used under medical supervision. SMA LF® is a lactose-free milk based formula for the dietary management of babies and young children who are intolerant to lactose or sucrose, or who are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, tummy ache or wind caused by temporary lactose intolerance. It is suitable as the sole source of nutrition up to 6 months of age, and in conjunction with solid food up to 18 months of age. SMA LF® is not suitable for those who are allergic to cows' milk protein, or who suffer from galactosaemia or require a galactose free diet. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- In Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Guarantee: This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it does not please call us and we will be happy to investigate this for you. We will need some details, so please do not dispose of the pack or its contents. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- SMA® Careline®
- Here to support you with your parenting and feeding queries
- SMA® Nutrition,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
- UK 0800 081 81 80
- www.smababy.co.uk
- In Republic of Ireland:
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml prepared feed
|per 100 g powder
|Energy
|281 kJ/67 kcal
|2162 kJ/517 kcal
|Fat
|3.6 g
|28 g
|of which, saturates
|1.4 g
|11 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2 g
|55 g
|of which, sugars
|2.6 g
|20 g
|of which, lactose
|<6.7 mg
|<52 mg
|Protein
|1.5 g
|12 g
|Salt* (=Sodium x 2.5)
|0.04 g
|0.31 g
|Vitamin A
|75 µg
|577 µg
|Vitamin D
|1.2 µg
|9.2 µg
|Vitamin E
|0.74 mg
|5.7 mg
|Vitamin K
|6.7 µg
|52 µg
|Vitamin C
|9 mg
|69 mg
|Thiamin
|0.1 mg
|0.77 mg
|Riboflavin
|0.15 mg
|1.2 mg
|Niacin
|0.5 mg
|3.8 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.06 mg
|0.46 mg
|Folic acid
|8 µg
|62 µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.2 µg
|1.5 µg
|Biotin
|2 µg
|15 µg
|Pantothenic Acid
|0.3 mg
|2.3 mg
|Sodium
|16 mg
|123 mg
|-
|0.7 mmol
|5.4 mmol
|1.8 mmol
|14 mmol
|Potassium
|70 mg
|538 mg
|Chloride
|43 mg
|333 mg
|Calcium
|55 mg
|423 mg
|Phosphorus
|37 mg
|282 mg
|Phosphate
|1.2 mmol
|9.1 mmol
|Magnesium
|6 mg
|46 mg
|Iron
|0.8 mg
|6.2 mg
|Zinc
|0.6 mg
|4.6 mg
|Copper
|0.03 mg
|0.26 mg
|Manganese
|0.04 mg
|0.32 mg
|Fluoride
|0.003 mg
|0.02 mg
|Selenium
|1.4 µg
|11 µg
|Chromium
|<6.7 µg
|<52 µg
|Molybdenum
|<6.7 µg
|<52 µg
|Iodine
|10 µg
|77 µg
|Taurine
|4.7 mg
|36 mg
|Choline
|10 mg
|77 mg
|Inositol
|13 mg
|100 mg
|L-Carnitine
|3.7 mg
|28 mg
|Nucleotides
|2.6 mg
|20 mg
|Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)††
|7.1 mg
|55 mg
|Arachidonic acid (AA)††
|12.3 mg
|95 mg
|Vitamins
|-
|-
|Minerals
|-
|-
|Others
|-
|-
|*Salt is calculated as sodium x 2.5. Sodium is present for nutritional purposes. SMA LF® Lactose Free Formula contains Taurine and Nucleotides
|-
|-
|††LCPs = Long Chain Polyunsaturates
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Breast milk is best for babies and breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible. This product must be used under medical supervision. SMA LF® is a lactose-free milk based formula for the dietary management of babies and young children who are intolerant to lactose or sucrose, or who are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea, tummy ache or wind caused by temporary lactose intolerance. It is suitable as the sole source of nutrition up to 6 months of age, and in conjunction with solid food up to 18 months of age. SMA LF® is not suitable for those who are allergic to cows' milk protein, or who suffer from galactosaemia or require a galactose free diet. When bottle-feeding, do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Always hold your baby while feeding. Do not leave baby unattended as they might choke.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019