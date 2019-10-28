By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Lean Watermelon Raspberry Smoothie 360Ml

Naked Lean Watermelon Raspberry Smoothie 360Ml
Each 150ml serving contains:
  • Energy174 kJ 41 kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 116kJ

Product Description

  • Watermelon & Raspberry Mixed Fruit & Veg Juice Drink, Partially from Concentrate, with Natural Flavours and Vitamin C.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Naked Lean. A delicious, thirst quenching smoothie with 40% less sugars* than the average smoothie.
  • Made with luscious watermelon, zingy raspberries and delicious apple juice, while giving a vitamin C hit - Boom!
  • *Naked Lean is 40% lower in kcal and 40% lower in sugar than smoothies on average.
  • The Fruit & Veg Inside
  • Slice of Watermelon, 1/3 Cucumber, 2/3 Passion Fruit, 3 Raspberries, 1 1/2 Apples
  • Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
  • The Naked truth®
  • All our smoothies contain only the best fruit & veg.
  • This product has been pasteurised
  • 40% lower in sugar
  • Source of vitamin C
  • No added sugars - only naturally occurring sugars
  • No preservatives
  • No inhibitions
  • Pack size: 360ml
  • No added sugars

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices partially from Concentrate 71% (Apple Puree (27.2%), Watermelon Juice (14.4%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (13.7%), Cucumber Juice (11.2%), Raspberry Puree (3.2%), Passionfruit Juice (1.2%), Water, Stabiliser (Pectin), Natural Flavourings, Concentrates (Carrot, Safflower, Apple), Vitamin C

Storage

PerishableKeep refrigerated Consume within 5 days of opening. Best before: See bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well!
  • Separation is natural

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Net Contents

360ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml150ml (%*)
Energy 116kJ174kJ
-(27 kcal)(41 kcal) (2%*)
Fat 0g0g (0%*)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%*)
Carbohydrate 6.6g9.9g
of which sugars**5.2g7.8g (9%*)
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0.2g0.3g
Salt 0g0g (0%*)
Vitamin C 11mg (13%*)16mg (20%*)
This pack contains 2-3 servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--

