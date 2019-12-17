By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 0% Greek Style Yogurt 1Kg

Tesco 0% Greek Style Yogurt 1Kg
£ 1.60
£0.16/100g
1/10 of a pot
Typical values per 100g: Energy 232kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free Greek style natural yogurt.
  • Thick & Velvety
  • Thick & Velvety
  • 0% fat
  • Thick & velvety
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fat Free Greek Style Yogurt Base(Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Milk Proteins, Starter Culture, Dried Skimmed Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy232kJ / 55kcal232kJ / 55kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.3g5.3g
Sugars5.3g5.3g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein7.3g7.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

